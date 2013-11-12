A Nameless Ghoul talks Ghost B.C.'s If You Have Ghost EP

Before they recorded their most recent album, Infestissumam, the members of Ghost B.C. ran into Dave Grohl at a music festival. The spooky Swedish rockers and the omnipresent Foo Fighter hit it off and realized that they shared similar musical tastes. "We both have understandings of pop, classic rock, extreme metal and punk," says one of Ghost B.C.'s Nameless Ghouls. "Very quickly, we were saying, ‘Wow, it’d be great to do something together someday.’ And as luck would have it, Dave said, ‘Well, I just happen to have a break right now.’"

A plan was hatched to record a selection of covers, but as the Nameless Ghoul notes, the band would devote as much attention to the set as they would a proper album. “Usually, when you do B-sides, they're really B-sides," he says. "They’re done at the last minute on the last day of recording, so the quality can be somewhat lacking. We weren't gonna do that. We decided to concentrate on the album in Nashville, and then we would turn our attention to doing the covers record with Dave and treat them accordingly."

After finishing Infestissumam with producer Nick Raskulinecz, the band convened with Grohl at his 606 Studio in Los Angeles, where filming on the recent Sound City documentary has just finished. "I think some of the same coffee cups you saw in the film were still sitting there when we did the EP," says the Ghoul, who adds that "Dave had an incredible work ethic and a lot of energy. He worked for 10 hours a day and really got stuff done. That was pretty inspiring.”

For the covers – an intriguing array originally recorded by the likes of Roky Erickson, ABBA, Army Of Lovers and Depeche Mode – Grohl performed double duty as both producer and drummer. The Ghoul says that Ghost B.C.'s sticksman had no issues with abdicating his throne for the famed skin beater.

“We’re all on the lower scale of things from an egocentric point of view," he explains, "and because we’re anonymous anyway, our drummer was prepared to make the exception simply because it was Dave Grohl, which we did, as well. It won’t be a recurring thing. Funnily enough, our drummer is a lot better than we allow him to be. [Laughs] He’s more of a technical, jazzy, progressive and ‘break-beaty’ player, and a lot of our stuff is simplified, so you don't often hear how incredible he is.”

On the following pages, the Nameless Ghoul runs down the cover tunes on Ghost B.C.'s forthcoming EP, If You Have Ghost (due out November 19th), as well as the live recording of the band's Secular Haze, which completes the set.

