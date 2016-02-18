A day with Dorje: 8 hours with Rob Chapman and Rabea Massaad

You might not know the band, but you’ve probably watched one of Rob Chapman and Rabea Massaad’s gear demos. We hit the road with Dorje to find out how YouTube success helped make their dreams come true…

Make no mistake, the internet has reinvented the way modern musicians go about being heard

Make no mistake, the internet has reinvented the way modern musicians go about being heard. While major labels once dangled the keys to fame, YouTube and Facebook have given artists a vehicle to showcase their talents and build a much more organic, dedicated following.

The UK’s very own Rob Chapman, for example, now has nearly 350,000 subscribers to the YouTube channel he started on 18 November 2006, which tallies over 100 million views altogether.

For him and fellow YouTuber Rabea Massaad, it’s become a job, but also one that’s helped their band Dorje achieve wider musical ambitions - their Catalyst EP even hit No 1 on the iTunes UK rock chart last year. We meet up with them out on the road to find out what’s it like to be online superstars…

Don't Miss

Dorje's Rob Chapman: the 10 records that changed my life

The 10 biggest guitar personalities in the world today

Chapman Guitars ML-1 Pro review