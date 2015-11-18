Dorje's Rob Chapman: the 10 records that changed my life

Whether you know him as the guitarist for Dorje or as YouTube sensation Chappers, Rob Chapman has more than made his mark on the world of guitar, but as his playing attests, his musical origins are varied, to say the least.

“Thinking back to when I first became 'musically aware', it's pretty funny,” Rob recalls.

“I would spend hours on my knees going through my parents' vinyl collection, mostly things like Tina Turner, Paul Simon and Hot Chocolate, but there were a few absolute classics like The Rolling Stones and The Beatles.

“Among the throng of early-80s pop and an overabundance of Beefheart were a couple of albums that actually completely changed my life.”

These influences – among many more – can be heard on Dorje's new EP, Catalyst, which the band will be performing live across the UK on their upcoming November/December headline tour, and Rob is certainly grateful his musical awakening came when it did.

“This music helped to turn me into who I am now – I count myself as very lucky to have been born at a time when these amazing bands were accessible,” he says.

“There were so many more, of course, but I'm just glad I found the inspiration I needed to give me the drive to endure the bullshit that you have to go through as a musician trying to make a living in the 20th century. Thanks, music!”

On the following pages, Rob reveals the 10 records that changed his life.

Dorje's new EP, Catalyst, is out now, and the band's UK tour begins on 21 November in Southampton – head over to the band's website for full dates.

