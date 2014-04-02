9 essential distortion, fuzz and overdrive pedals

Boss’s workhorse drive is a pedalboard classic, not least because a brand-new one is around £40/$65.

It was introduced in the late 70s to meet the increasing demand for higher gain in rock. Despite the price, the hard-ass gain of the DS-1 has been used by many big-name players: Steve Vai couldn’t get enough of it on Passion And Warfare.



Buy it: £40/$65

Hear it: Nirvana, Steve Vai, Joe Satriani