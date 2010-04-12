7 great valve combos: review round-up
Mesa/Boogie Mark Five (£2649)
Fresh from collating the best guitar gear put through its paces by Guitarist and Total Guitar's test teams in March 2010, it's time to zoom in and focus on amplifiers.
There have been some seriously good valve amps in the pages of Guitarist and Total Guitar in recent months. We've chosen seven killer tube combos for your perusal here, from the cost-conscious to wallet-busting once-in-a-lifetime boutique models. One thing they have in common is that they've all scooped Guitarist Gold, Guitarist Choice or Total Guitar Best Buy awards.
If you like what you see, be sure to click through and read each product’s full review and check out the accompanying video and audio demos. First up: Mesa/Boogie's amazing Mark V combo:
MusicRadar's verdict:
"The ultimate compact yet powerful do-it-all amp."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mesa/Boogie Mark Five
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 318)
Blackstar Series 1 S1-45 (£899)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"One thing that's missing from so many multi-function amps these days is character. The Series 1 amps have tons of it, with all the flexibility you need. It's been a very long wait for these amps to arrive, but it's been worth every minute!"
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blackstar Series 1 S1-45
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 318)
Vox AC30C2 (£822)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"If you've been put off by previous AC30s, this, finally, is the one to opt for and enjoy."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: AC30C2 2 x 12 combo
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 327)
Mesa/Boogie Electra Dyne (£2149)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"A superbly simple to use, yet versatile and great sounding workhorse for rock 'n' roll, blues and classic rock."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mesa/Boogie Electra Dyne
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 321)
Fuchs Overdrive Supreme 50-watt (£3099)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"For serious players only (and those with plenty of cash), the Fuchs is a pro-level tone machine that will never let you down."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Overdrive Supreme 50-watt 2 x 12 combo
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 326)
Marshall MA50C (£548)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Want a portable, gig-ready valve combo that packs a punch, but for sensible money? Look here."
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Marshall MA50C
(Reviewed in Guitarist magazine issue 323)
Blackstar HT Stage 60 (£699)
MusicRadar's verdict:
"This workhorse gigging amp will pay for itself."
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blackstar HT Stage 60
(Reviewed in Total Guitar magazine issue 200)
