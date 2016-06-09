660 Guitars unleashes aluminium-bodied CT/52 electric

Aluminium-keen guitar builder 660 Guitars has unveiled its latest brightly coloured electric, the CT/52 single-cut.

Like the previously released Aviator AV27, the CT/52 is handcrafted with USA parts, while its body is constructed from a one-piece aircraft-grade aluminium, married to a shallow-oval 16" radius solid graphite/carbon fibre neck, with 25.5" scale length.

Again, 660's ingenious mini-rail-mounted pickups make an appearance, allowing the guitar's pickups - in this case, DiMarzio Dominion humbuckers - to be moved closer or further away from the neck and bridge, allowing for increased tonal variations.

Speaking of which, the AV27 is available with a Hipshot USA bridge or Kahler vibrato, while Hennessy Secure strap locks come as standard, and the guitar ships in an RB Aero low-profile case.

The CT/52 is available now from 660 Guitars for $3,400. And if orange isn't your style, 10 finishes are on offer, too.