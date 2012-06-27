5 great modern ways to get an old-school tape echo guitar sound

With Hank Marvin the man of the moment thanks to that Mattessons advert, the bumper tape delay feature in Guitarist magazine issue 357, on sale 29 June, couldn't be better timed.

Genuine tape echoes like Hank's (check out the mag for the full skinny from the man himself) sound wonderful, but can be rather noisy and a tad unreliable. Click onwards for our choice of five modern units that do a great job in mimicking a tape’s classic tones. First up...

From bedroom-only players to stadium-rockers such as Kirk Hammett, thousands of guitarists swear by this green meanie when it comes to delivering versatile delay effects. It offers an eminently usable tape echo preset - plus a great deal more.