30 amazing unsung bassists (in no particular order)

So, in no particular order, what follows is a celebration of 30 of the most influential and talented individuals ever to strap on a bass guitar. The unsung heroes of the bottom end. First up, a man who was a key member of two of England's greatest ever rock 'n' roll bands...

The much missed Ronnie ‘Plonk’ Lane played some great bass in The Small Faces and the Faces. Check out songs like Tin Soldier by The Small Faces (the bass is almost as big as Plonk in the clip!) and the Faces cover of Macca’s Maybe I’m Amazed (see below).

By the way, the beautiful Tony Zemaitis bass that Ronnie played in the Faces is now owned by Bob Daisley (Ozzy, Rainbow, Uriah Heep etc). Bob also has a Harmony H22 bass, the same model that Ronnie used in the early days of The Small Faces. Read about both basses here. As a diminutive genius called Steve Marriott once said, "and now for your delight, the darling of Wapping Wharf launderette, Ronald 'Leafy' Lane!"

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Band(s): The Small Faces, Faces

Gear: Harmony H22 bass, Zemaitis

More info: www.ronnie-lane.com

Listen: The Faces - Maybe I'm Amazed