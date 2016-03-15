28 new guitarists you need to hear in 2016

If you have ears, you may have noticed Nothing But Thieves’ first record ram-raiding the top ten back in October - a pleasant surprise for the five-piece, to put it mildly.

“I think we celebrated for three days straight!” guitarist Joe Langridge-Brown tells TG. “My first reaction was: ‘Christ!’ adds co-guitarist Dom Craik. “And then: ‘Where’s the nearest offy?’”

Not so long ago we played York and it was us, the sound guy and - no joke - one man and his dog

Though the band’s place in the big leagues might seem like a sudden development, they’ve spent years honing their unique sound.

“Dom was classically trained from like conception!” explains Joe. “So all of the clean and more technical stuff is him. He plays a Tele and a Vox, whereas I’m the Marshall and Les Paul guy - the soundscapes and weird delays - and that’s how we kind of define it.”

It’s a pretty modest explanation of a playing relationship that looks likely to take the band to international success - something both guitarists are still coming to terms with.

“Just looking at poster of your tour dates where every one is sold out is quite special,” marvels Dom. “That took us back a bit!”

Joe’s equally reflective. “Not so long ago we played York and it was us, the sound guy and - no joke - one man and his dog. And the bastard left! To go from that to selling-out an 800-cap venue abroad is a really nice feeling.”

For fans of: Jeff Buckley, Muse, Twin Atlantic

More info: www.nbthieves.com