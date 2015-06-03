20 of the hottest guitarists at 2015 summer festivals

Our pick of the best guitarists appearing at UK festivals throughout summer 2015.

Believe it or not - not, from where we’re sitting - but summer almost is upon us. For us, that means two things: 1) other people going on good holidays; and 2) standing in a field and having your tenuous bowel situation bludgeoned by a monstrous PA system.

We do it for the music, and fortunately, in 2015, the guitar player is in rude health…