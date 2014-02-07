12 great hidden Beatles gems

Let's be honest: most of us know The Beatles pretty well.

Even if you don't consider yourself a huge fan, there's no escaping songs like Hey Jude or A Hard Day's Night. All those glorious singles, alongside a fair amount of album tracks and even b-sides, are coded into the DNA of us all. They're ingrained in the culture, an integral part of the musical landscape that is as impossible to deny as is is to ignore.

But what about the hidden corners of The Beatles' back catalogue? Live tracks, alternate versions, obscure demos - that's where the real treasure lies for the Beatlemaniac in search of something outside of the familiar.

So here we present some of our favourite Beatles tracks that are a little beyond the usual, a dozen hidden gems that represent the secret history of the world's greatest band...