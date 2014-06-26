10 of the best acoustic albums to start your collection

ACOUSTIC EXPO 2014: From the now-ubiquitous sound of Bob Dylan’s Blowin’ In The Wind and Neil Young’s Harvest, through to Clapton’s landmark unplugged record, the acoustic guitar has been the star of some of the finest albums ever recorded. Here we celebrate 10 of the best, starting with the big J.C….

Johnny Cash -American Recordings (1994)

Guitarist: Johnny Cash

Cash’s career was lost in the wilderness when producer Rick Rubin approached him with a plan to return to a stripped-down sound - the results sealed his legacy and brought him to a whole new audience.

You say: “Re-established Cash as the king of country - a warm and emotive album.” Richard Simon

Must hear: Delia’s Gone, Down There By The Train

Did you know: Ex-Misfit Glenn Danzig contributed his song Thirteen, and Tom Waits wrote Down There By The Train especially for the album.