10 kings and queens of feedback

Audio feedback. It’s the soundman’s worst enemy: responsible for ruining gigs, blowing amps and inflicting tinnitus on unsuspecting audience members. It is also, however, responsible for some of the most exciting moments in modern music.

When harnessed and used with skill, the gritty, undulating sound of an audio signal feeding back in on itself becomes a raw and primal sound source. It can create otherworldly drones, turn mundane guitar parts into roaring crescendos, and the past hundred years of music wouldn’t be the same without it.

Here, we’ve rounded up ten of our favourite feedback-wielding musicians, bands and composers - from early pioneers to modern masters of noise. Have we missed any of your favourites? Who else deserves a special mention? Let us know in the comments section below.