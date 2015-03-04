10 classic Music For Nations songs

The return of legendary British metal, rock and prog label Music For Nations last month brings with it plans for a host of reissues from its back catalogue, and even new signings. Now is the ideal time to look back at the highlights from the label that brought us Metallica's Master Of Puppets and Tool's Lateralus through the eyes of a former MFN artist Danny Cavanagh, guitarist and songwriter with British progressive rock band Anathama.

As part of Music For Nations' first comeback plans, Anathema's albums Judgement, A Natural Disaster and A Fine Day To Exit will see reissues.

"I'm really happy that after all these years, the Music For Nations era of Anathema music is finally receiving the attention, respect and treatment it deserves," says Danny. "It has been a great pleasure to work on this package. Everything from supplying the additional artwork, the remastering process of the albums, and the chance to add a surprise or two, has been a wonderful process."

Now Danny shares his own memories of the label as a fan, with his favourites from the likes of Metallica, Tool, Paradise Lost and Slayer.

Read on for his song choices.

Anathema are currently touring the UK cathedrals with special acoustic shows at the following dates:



4 March – Leeds Minster

5 March – Exeter Cathedral

6 March – Winchester Cathedral

7 March – Liverpool Anglican Cathedral



The band will also play a special Resonance retrospective show at Shepherds Bush Empire on 16 April.



See Anathema's website for more info.



The band's latest album Distant Satellites was released last year.