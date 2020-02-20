Guitar round table interview: Alter Bridge / Shinedown / Those Damn Crows

One of our favourite things is getting musicians together to talk about their experiences – sharing playing and tone knowledge plus stories from the road.

So when we had the chance to sit down with Alter Bridge's Mark Tremonti and Zach Myers on their UK arena tour together we also invited upcoming guitar duo Ian 'Shiner' Thomas and David Winchurch from Welsh heavy rock five-piece Those Damn Crows to talk guitar.

Those Damn Crows recently released their sophomore album Point Of No Return on Earache Records and tour Germany in April. Alter Bridge and Shinedown are currently on US headline tours.

