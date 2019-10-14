Guitar review round-up: Flanger pedals

Though some people mix up flange with other types of modulation, it’s a very specific effect that was originally created by placing a finger on a running tape machine to slow down the playback of the recording slightly, and mixing that with a dry source of the same sound - you can hear it on many classic psychedelic recordings.

Obviously this wasn’t the most practical thing to do in every situation, not least because lugging two tape machines around wasn’t possible, so as soon as compact delays became a reality, flanging was not far behind, using delay lines to warp the guitar signal. There’s more than one way to get your flange fix though, so we’ve gathered together some recent favourites, from vintage vibes to modern madness...