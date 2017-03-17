Grindstone Audio Solutions releases Nightshade Overdrive and Reveal Boost pedals

Ohio newcomer Grindstone Audio Solutions has unveiled its first guitar effects pedals, the Nightshade Overdrive and Reveal Boost.

The Nightshade promises versatile overdrive that goes from “a little hairy” to “thick and chewy”, while the Reveal is a single-knob boost with 28dB of gain on tap.

Both pedals feature the company's TeaserMode switching, where a single footswitch operates as both latching and momentary, depending on how long the switch is pressed.

We like the looks of these. The Nightshade Overdrive and Reveal Boost are available now from Grindstone Audio Solutions for $179 and $159 respectively.