Gretsch injects more P-90 power into its value-packed Streamliner series with two new guitar models

Gretsch's Streamliners are some of the very best value electric guitars available right now – and they keep getting better. We're especially pleased to see more P-90-style models entering the latest range – arguably the king of all pickup types with a best of both worlds character. And the new Center Block and Center Block Jr is embracing them with their new design FideliSonic pickups.

We first reported on them back at the beginning of the year, but they're now shipping so it's a good time to revisit. These guitars have got seriously high standards to meet as the usual Broad'Tron humbuckers are some of the finest we've tried in this price category. But we have faith in Gretsch and this pair sound promising in the demo above. They look it too.

Lets take a look at the specs…

G2655T-P90 and G2655-P90 Center Block Jr ($599 / £609 and $499 / £539 US Street / UK MSRP)

G2655T-P90 in Two-Tone Mint Metallic (Image credit: Gretsch)

G2655T-P90 in Two-Tone Sahara Metallic (Image credit: Gretsch)

G2655T-P90 in Two-Tone Midnight (Image credit: Gretsch)

Laminated mahogany body with chambered spruce center block that runs the length of the body, "reinforcing the arched top while eliminating undesired feedback for volume-friendly performance on modern stages."

Enlarged f-holes for enhanced acoustic projection

Aged White binding on body and neck

Thin U-shaped et nato neck

12" radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets

2 x FideliSonic 90s pickups – Gretsch says, "These single-coil 90 pickups retain the full warm tone of a traditional P90 with a distinct top-end that is articulate and well-defined."

Pickup volume controls, master tone control, master volume control and three-way selector switch.

G2655T-P90 features Bigsby B50 (finish options: Two-Tone Midnight, Two-Tone Mint Metallic, Two-Tone Sahara Metallic )

) G2655-P90 features the V-Stopbar tailpiece (finish options: Brownstone, Claret Burst)

G2655-P90 in Claret Burst (Image credit: Gretsch)

G2655-P90 in Brownstone (Image credit: Gretsch)

G2622T-P90 and G2622-P90 ($599 / £609 and $499 / £539 US Street / UK MSRP)

G2622T-P90 in Gunmetal (Image credit: Gretsch)

G2622T-P90 in Forge Glow (Image credit: Gretsch)

G2622T-P90 in Brownstone (Image credit: Gretsch )

Laminated mahogany body with chambered spruce center block that runs the length of the body.

Enlarged f-holes for enhanced acoustic projection

Aged White binding on body and neck

Thin U-shaped et nato neck

12" radius laurel fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets

2 x FideliSonic 90s pickups – Gretsch says, "These single-coil 90 pickups retain the full warm tone of a traditional P90 with a distinct top-end that is articulate and well-defined."

Pickup volume controls, master tone control, master volume control and three-way selector switch.

G2622T-P90 features Bigsby B50 (finish options: Brownstone, Gunmetal, Forge Glow )

) G2622-P90 features the V-Stopbar tailpiece (finish options: Claret Burst, Havana Burst)

G2622-P90 in Havana Burst (Image credit: Gretsch)

G2622-P90 in Claret Burst (Image credit: Gretsch)

Even better news We're already seeing UK street prices for around £499 for the Bigsby models and £450 for the V Stoptail guitars. For more info check out Gretsch Guitars