Gordon Smith reveals The Gatbsy – its first offset guitar

The great Gatsby? Gordon Smith's first offset electric guitar is certainly looking very promising on its launch with an impressive look and spec from the UK builder.

Gordon Smith built its reputation on double cut and single cut designs and The Gatsby is bold new ground but the wide range of Gatsby Launch Edition options are a strong start.

The Gatsby is offered in poplar and swamp ash body options. The former finishes are Jet Black, Vintage White, Cromer (a light blue), Rockingham (a metallic blue) and Merlot.

The swap ash Real Ale (red) and Tabacco finish options show off the body woo's deep grain.

Pickups throughout the line are "home wound" GS P90 pickups. Hardware also includes Gotoh SG381 – 05 tuners, an HK41 vibrato with a low profile brass roller bridge.

In terms of contours we're really liking the potential for upper fret access offered by the carving around the heel. The neck plate on these initial models is a special Launch Edition version too.

All models in the Launch Edition run feature satin maple neck and fingerboard. Scale length is 25.5" and a 42mm brass nut.

The UK-made Gordon Smith Gatsby with poplar body is £1299 and £1399 for the Swamp Ash body option with translucent finish. All Launch Edition models include a GS Gig Bag, Commemorative Launch Edition Certificate, and an exclusive Gordon Smith Gatsby t-shirt.

For more info and to order direct visit Gordon Smith