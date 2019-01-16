Gibson unveils Chris Cornell Tribute ES-335 signature guitar

Gibson has announced the release of a limited-edition Chris Cornell Tribute ES-335 signature guitar.

The model is a reissue of sorts of the company’s 2013 model for the late Soundgarden frontman, with the addition of Cornell’s signature on the headstock.

Otherwise, the spec is similar to the original, with aged Lollartron humbuckers, clear ‘no number’ Top Hat knobs and an Olive Drab Satin finish.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

“Chris Cornell was not only one of the most iconic singer songwriters of all time; he was a modern innovator who left a legacy that transcends music genres and generations,” says Cesar Gueikian, Chief Merchant Officer, Gibson.

“It is our honor to release this tribute ES-335 in his memory. It’s a guitar Chris fell in love with and which became a part of his creative expression. Chris was a special artist and we hope that this guitar will inspire fans to find their sound, and inspiration, just like Chris did, for many years to come.”

Don't Miss (Image credit: Kevin Nixon/Future) Why Chris Cornell was an unsung guitar genius

The guitar is set to be officially unveiled at tonight’s star-studded Chris Cornell tribute concert, I Am The Highway: A Tribute to Chris Cornell, which features members of Cornell’s bands Soundgarden, Temple Of The Dog and Audioslave, as well as performances from the Foo Fighters, Metallica and Ryan Adams.

Held at The Forum in Los Angeles, the event will benefit The Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation and The Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation.

Just 250 Chris Cornell Tribute ES-335s will be produced, and Gibson will donate two of these to the show to raise additional monies for both foundations.