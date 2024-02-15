Gibson just quietly unveiled 11 new guitars

If you haven't bookmarked the Gibson Gazette yet, I'd advise doing so. The newly launched site is a reboot of the old Gibson blog, but that's in the loosest sense – the improved Gibson Gazette looks like it's going to be the place for new release drops (as well as tech tips), and it just proved it with the unveiling of 11 new Gibson electric guitars.

In addition to a brace of Murphy Lab Custom Shop beauties – including two stunning sparkle '59 ES-355 models – there's an exclusive TC Pelham Blue finish for the recently released Les Paul Modern Lite model for £1,449.

(Image credit: Gibson)

One of our favourites is the Gibson Custom 1957 Les Paul Junior Single Cut in Vintage Sunburst and Murphy Lab Heavy Aged. The Junior can be such a dark horse and '50s models are now soaring in value as more collectors come to the realisation that these guitars are one of the Gibson's most iconic guitars. This is the next best thing at £7,799. I know, you could probably get an original for that a few years ago if you were lucky but not now.

(Image credit: Gibson)

Original Les Paul Jrs look incredible when worn-in from decades of play and road life, and you get that here with a fasttracked but fastidious aging treatment from the Murphy Lab. And none of the bridge post-leaning issues that plagued the originals.

There's a '50s Rounded Medium C-shape neck and the devastatingly effective and versatile pairing or '50s wiring with a single Dogear P-90. A Lifton Historic 'Gator Skin' (ie not gators were killed in the making of it) hardshell case will keep your investment safe.

(Image credit: Gibson)

These 1959 ES-355 Reissues are a very different vibe with Silver or Gold Sparkle Heavy Flake Gloss with diamond f-holes. They also feature multi-ply binding and unpotted Custombuckers. They're £7,999 each.

(Image credit: Gibson)

Another £7,999 dazzler is this 1962 Classic White reissue Les Paul SG Custom, Light Aged by the Murphy Lab and featuring three unpotted Custombucker humbuckers.

Along with a mahogany body and neck, it has an ebony fretboard and SlimTaper neck profile, gold hardware and Ebony Block short Maestro Vibrola tailpiece.

Check out all the new models over at the Gibson Gazette.