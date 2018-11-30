More

Gibson debuts Alpine White BB King Lucille ES-355 guitar

Signature semi-hollow marks first collaboration with the BB King Family Trust

Gibson has announced an all-new version of the BB King Lucille ES-355, now in Alpine White.

Visual tweaks abound, including an engraved bridge pickup cover, Lucille engraved truss rod cover and ‘Crown’ mother-of-pearl headstock inlay.

As per BB’s specs, the guitar comes kitted out with a Stereo Varitone setup, as well as Gibson 490R and 490T humbuckers.

Elsewhere, there’s a TP-6 Fine Tune tailpiece and mother-of-pearl full block inlay fingerboard.

In unveiling the guitar, Gibson also dubbed BB King a ‘Gibson Legacy Artist’ and announced an ongoing collaboration with the BB King Family Trust to develop new products. Intriguing…

The limited-run BB King Lucille ES-355 is available now for $5,499 - pop on over to Gibson for more info.

This latest take on Lucille joins the rest of Gibson’s back-to-basics 2019 guitar range, and is one of the first models to be announced since the company’s new CEO, James ‘JC’ Curleigh, took up the hot seat.

