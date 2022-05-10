Is Gibson's 24-fret Dave Mustaine Songwriter model its boldest signature acoustic guitar design yet?

By published

The first ever 24-fret Gibson acoustic guitar is now available

Gibson
(Image credit: Gibson)

While the Flying Vs released as the first Dave Mustaine signature models haven't been too eyebrow-raising (beyond their price tags) considering his past preference for that shape, the news that Gibson were willing to design a 24-fret acoustic guitar for the Megadeth maestro was a surprise. And as the Dave Mustaine Songwriter emerges into the spotlight with an official release today, we get to have a closer look. 

As Gibson Brand President Cesar Gueikian told MusicRadar last year, the initial design for the guitar was quite different.  "It's really interesting because we first started with a smaller body but a sharp cutaway, and he actually used that guitar on the [Megadeth] record that hasn't come out yet," explained Cesar. "And then we pivoted into a bigger body in the style of the Gibson Songwriter."

Gibson

(Image credit: Gibson)

 Mustaine's Songwriter's 24-fret requirement posed challenges for Gibson – indeed it's the first acoustic they've ever made with that many frets. "Every every detail into design and then the construction is a very involved process because of all the things that Dave wanted," Cesar told us.

The guitar features 'Advanced' scalloped X-bracing, and a slightly thinner walnut body than traditional Songwriters, plus a cutaway for access to those frets. 

Gibson

(Image credit: Gibson)

The 24.75" scale mahogany neck features an ebony 'board with mother of pearl teeth inlays, Grover Rotomatic tuners, a TUSQ nut, saddle, bridge pins, and a higher output than usual LR Baggs VTC under-saddle pickup with soundhole mounted volume and tone controls. 

Gibson

(Image credit: Gibson)

Megadeth's iconic mascot Vic Rattlehead is also represented with artwork on the pickguard and on a mother of pearl peghead inlay. 

Can you put a price on peace? No. But Gibson can put a price on both the signed limited edition and standard model of this new acoustic Custom Shop signature guitar; $4,999 and $4,499, respectively. 

So who's buying?

More info at Gibson

"You can’t have a Plan B in this business and expect to be successful" – Dave Mustaine's top 5 tips for guitarists

Rob Laing
Rob Laing

I'm the Guitars Editor for MusicRadar, handling news, reviews, features, tuition, advice for the strings side of the site and everything in between. Before MusicRadar I worked on guitar magazines for 15 years, including Editor of Total Guitar. I've currently set aside any pipe dreams of getting anywhere with my own songs and I am enjoying playing covers in function bands. 