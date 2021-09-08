Gibson 1958 reissue Korina Flying V and Explorer prices confirmed

For collectors, 1958 Korina Gibson Flying Vs and Explorers are golden hued unicorns with the prices to match. So it makes sense that Gibson would want to recreate these special instruments, and the Custom Shop spent two years getting it right with 3D scanning technology used on original examples. The results are now on sale for the US market for $9,999 with the limited numbers mirroring the exact number of originals made in '58 – 19 Explorers and 81 Flying Vs.

(Image credit: Gibson)

Both the 1958 Korina Flying V and Explorer are available with black or white pickguards and includes a "historically accurate case with a classic brown exterior and plush pink interior".

Check them out over at Gibson.