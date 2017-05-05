GHS extends short-scale bass string length

GHS Strings is lengthening its short-scale bass strings, in a bid to accommodate basses that feature bridges with tailpieces or through-body stringing.
The typical winding length of short-scale bass strings is 32”, but after some players resorted to buying medium-scale strings instead, GHS set out to find a solution.
With help from Big Country bassist and short-scale instrument designer Scott Whitley, the string co discovered the optimum winding length for short-scale bass strings: 32.75” long.
GHS's short-scale bass strings with updated 32.75” winding length are available now in the following ranges:
- Short Scale Bass Boomers
- Short Scale Pressurewound
- Short Scale Phosphor Bronze
- Short Scale Precision Flats
- Short Scale Brite Flats
Head over to GHS Strings for more info.