Get the lowdown on some hot new post-rock soundscapes with this Wess Meets West rig tour

Instrumental-rock fans, listen up: New Haven, Connecticut’s Wess Meets West may just be the optimistically charged post-rock you need to get through 2018’s onslaught of bad news.

The band, newly signed to Hassle Records, has just dropped new album, A Light Within The Fracture, which is awash with big ambient textures and euphoric melodic lines.

Naturally, there are plenty of effects highlights spread across the recording, and in the video above, guitarist Nick Robinson - who shares six-string duties with Sam Stauff – reveals his rig, sharing the band’s newfound love of Verellen amps, and revealing why there are two Boss PS-3s on his pedalboard.