Get an in-depth look at Universal Audio's LUNA recording system

Universal Audio's LUNA - a free DAW for users of the company's Apollo and and Arrow audio interfaces - was one of the big releases of the 2020 NAMM Show.

Now, as the spring release date approaches, UA is revealing how about how its new Mac-only recording system works.

The video above covers the LUNA application's editing features, MIDI capabilities and workflow enhancements. There's also some chat about its database and file management, sound engine and the way it works with other DAWs.

For more on LUNA, check out the Universal Audio website.