Get a free AmpliTube Orange Tiny Terror amp sim courtesy of IK Multimedia

$25 software can currently be had for nothing

Orange Tiny Terror
(Image credit: Orange)

Launched as part of its AmpliTube Orange package, IK Multimedia is now giving its Orange Tiny Terror amp emulation away for free. This usually retails for $25.

Emulating Orange’s pint-sized valve amp of the same name, this is free for any current IK newsletter subscriber and anyone who signs up between now and 6 May. It runs inside the IK Custom Shop, which is also free.

The Tiny Terror emulation was created in close collaboration with Orange, and promises to run the tonal gamut from clean/bluesy crunch to punk and classic rock.

Find out more about how to claim your free Tiny Terror download (available for PC and Mac) on the IK Multimedia website.

