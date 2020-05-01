Get a free AmpliTube Orange Tiny Terror amp sim courtesy of IK Multimedia

Launched as part of its AmpliTube Orange package, IK Multimedia is now giving its Orange Tiny Terror amp emulation away for free. This usually retails for $25.

Emulating Orange’s pint-sized valve amp of the same name, this is free for any current IK newsletter subscriber and anyone who signs up between now and 6 May. It runs inside the IK Custom Shop, which is also free.

The Tiny Terror emulation was created in close collaboration with Orange, and promises to run the tonal gamut from clean/bluesy crunch to punk and classic rock.