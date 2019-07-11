Get 15% off the Roland Cloud, which now features ‘modern’ presets for the D-50 synth

Music software Summer sale season is definitely here, and as if to prove the point, Roland is currently offering a 15% discount on all sign-ups to its Roland Cloud subscription service.

A suite of soft synths, sampled instruments and drum machines, the Cloud collection has grown significantly since its launch, and is now a sonic force to be reckoned with. The discount applies to all plans - 30 days, 90 days, 365 days, 2-year and 5-year - with the price depending on which one you go for and your region.

As an extra incentive to sign up, Roland has also added a new preset collection for the D-50 synth: Beyond Fantasia. This is designed to be a contemporary collection that places the D-50 in a modern context - the original synth was released way back in 1987, let’s not forget - and was created by the sound designers at Carma Studio.

You can find out more and sign up on the Roland Cloud website.