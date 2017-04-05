Geezer Butler talks Black Sabbath, bass playing and The End

From the throb of N.I.B. to the string-bending doom of God Is Dead?, the original wizard, Terry ‘Geezer’ Butler of Black Sabbath, has set the pace for bass players for nearly 50 years. We meet the master...

With his apocalyptic lyrics and sludge-heavy bass tones, Geezer Butler has inspired a legion of devotees worldwide. Born Terence Michael Joseph Butler to an Irish-Catholic family in 1949, he took up rhythm guitar and formed his first group, Rare Breed, at the age of 18 with pal John ‘Ozzy’ Osbourne, eventually crossing paths with Anthony Iommi and William Ward, who played in Carlisle blues-rockers Mythology.

Butler’s fascination with sci-fi , horror films and religion helped Black Sabbath create their own revolutionary style

After a cannabis charge-fractured Mythology, Rare Breed merged with Iommi and Ward to form Polka Tulk before changing their name to Earth and finally, at Geezer’s suggestion, Black Sabbath.

Combining elements of rock, blues, jazz, classical and prog with Butler’s fascination with sci-fi , horror films and religion, the new band created their own revolutionary style.

Sabbath sounded like iron giants lumbering through a war-torn wasteland, like the soundtrack to some cataclysmic battle between Satan and God, like the hairiest bunch of Aston sad sacks spared by fate from a life of toiling in slaughterhouses and sheet metal factories.

Armed with a fuzzed-out Fender Precision, down-tuned and coupled with wah, Sabbath’s bassist shook the devil from his strings and conjured runs both crushing and nimble, making his presence known even on quieter Sabbath songs like Solitude and Planet Caravan. Butler’s playing was mammoth but approachable, ancient yet fresh, legendary while firmly working class.

There is no sign of drugs, groupies, witches or booze - only steamed vegetables, grilled chicken and green tea

A beginner might lack the courage to take on Roundabout or YYZ but any young player could dig into the monster riff from Sweet Leaf and come out more confident on the other side. Simply put, he is the reason many of us first picked up the bass guitar.

After a powerhouse return to form on 2015’s stunning 13 album and the subsequent sell-out reunion tour, last month saw Ozzy, Tony and Geezer hanging up their boots following one last worldwide run.

As Sabbath headed full circle for a final pair of shows in their hometown of Birmingham, we caught up with the avowed vegan and defender of animal rights in Texas, of all places.

"Death, yeah"

It’s nearly 100 degrees as we’re ushered backstage. The Sabbath crew are proper English, extremely polite and generous. There is no sign of drugs, groupies, witches or booze - only steamed vegetables, grilled chicken and vats of green tea. A row of simple dressing rooms lies beyond the catering tent.

It’s a bit cooler inside. A Lakland bass sits propped beside a practice amp and there’s a large tapestry on the wall of a psychedelic skull. Geezer Butler, godfather of all things metal and rock, stands to extend the hand of doom. ‘Memento mori,’ we offer, meeting his handshake with a nod to the skull.

“Death, yeah,” he replies, chuckling while rubbing his chin. “It’s coming for us all, innit?”