G&L releases super-versatile Doheny V12 guitar

G&L has announced the CLF Research Doheny V12, an offset guitar equipped with versatile pickups.

The V12 comes kitted out with MFD humbuckers, which were developed by Leo Fender during the late-’70s to early-’80s, and offer the ability to be set to series-humbucking, parallel-humbucking and single-coil modes individually or combined.

Two configurations are available: an Old School Tobacco Sunburst finish on okoume body and Pharaoh Gold Firemist finish on a basswood body.

Both incarnations feature Caribbean rosewood fingerboards, hard-rock maple necks and G&L’s Dual-Fulcrum vibrato with forged brass saddles.

The Doheny V12 is available now for $1,699 (Pharaoh Gold Firemist) and $1,799 (Old School Tobacco Sunburst). See G&L Guitars for more info.