Fuzzrocious’s LunaReclipse pedal delivers 12 different types of overdrive/distortion

Fuzzrocious has debuted the LunaReclipse, a drive pedal with a rotary dial that allows players to choose between 12 different ways to overdrive/distort the guitar signal.
The pedal promises everything from vintage grit to modern high-gain distortion, via combinations of germanium diodes and LED clipping.
Otherwise, a single volume control handles the tone.
An intriguing idea, this. The Fuzzrocious LunaReclipse is available now for £199/£155 - head over to Fuzzrocious for more info.
Rotary positions
1:00 - 1n914/1n914
2:00 - germanium/germanium
3:00 - 1n4001/1n4001
4:00 - LED/LED
5:00 - 1n914-1n914/1n914
6:00 - germanium - germanium/germanium
7:00 - 1n4001-1n4001/1n4001
8:00 - LED - LED/LED
9:00 - 1n914-1n914/germanium
10:00 - germanium - germanium/LED
11:00 - 1n4001-1n4001/LED
12:00 - clean boost