Fuzzrocious’s LunaReclipse pedal delivers 12 different types of overdrive/distortion

Fuzzrocious has debuted the LunaReclipse, a drive pedal with a rotary dial that allows players to choose between 12 different ways to overdrive/distort the guitar signal.

The pedal promises everything from vintage grit to modern high-gain distortion, via combinations of germanium diodes and LED clipping.

Otherwise, a single volume control handles the tone.

An intriguing idea, this. The Fuzzrocious LunaReclipse is available now for £199/£155 - head over to Fuzzrocious for more info.

Rotary positions

1:00 - 1n914/1n914

2:00 - germanium/germanium

3:00 - 1n4001/1n4001

4:00 - LED/LED

5:00 - 1n914-1n914/1n914

6:00 - germanium - germanium/germanium

7:00 - 1n4001-1n4001/1n4001

8:00 - LED - LED/LED

9:00 - 1n914-1n914/germanium

10:00 - germanium - germanium/LED

11:00 - 1n4001-1n4001/LED

12:00 - clean boost