Issue 407 of Future Music is out now

It’s fair to say the bass is a staple sound of electronic music makers. When it comes to dance music, certainly, a good bassline – or at least, something interesting in the bass frequencies – can be what makes or breaks a track.

If you’re an electronic musician, there’ll almost certainly come a time when you’ll want, or need, to synthesise a bass sound. While there’s no end of great samples or presets out there, learning the fundamentals for yourself can be a workflow game-changer.

That’s what we’re focusing on this issue. We’re not going to show you how to recreate specific bass sounds. Instead, we’re diving into the fundamentals of what makes synth bass work, along with a variety of approaches to crafting and refining your sounds.

Interviews

Carl Craig – One of techno’s most consistently innovative artists sounds off on the genre’s visibility and heritage

Ben Frost – The innovative artist on the challenges of combining distorted guitars with intricate electronics

Paranoid London – The UK acid house duo invite us into the studio for an interview about their new album and a hardware jam session

Julia Holter – The US artist on her approach to composition and recording her latest LP

Classic Album – Juno Reactor's Ben Watkins on the genre-hopping Bible of Dreams

Pioneers – We delve into the influence and innovations of Autechre

Technique

Bass Synthesis – Create better bass using any synth with our guide to the core concepts, tools and techniques

Masterclass – Why AI-capable sample libraries are the latest must-have studio tools

Make Music Together: Tips for better collaboration – Advice to help you make the most out of collaborative sessions, whether in-person or remote

Reviews

Ableton Live 12

Beetlecrab.audio Tempera

Erica Synths Hexinverter Mindphaser

PreSonus Eris Studio 8

Native Instruments X1 MK3

Allen & Heath CQ-18T

t.bone HD 515 headphones

Kali Audio WS-6.2 studio sub

Denise Audio Bass XXL

Baby Audio Atoms

Samples

Bass Synthesis – To complement this month’s cover feature, we’ve produced a pack of killer bass synth sounds ready-to-go for your next track

Lo-fi Bass – Kick drums, bass loops and sub hits, imparted with added crunch and character through lo-fi effects and creative processing

Access the FM sample archive – UPDATE FOR 2024! Download the ‘Archive’ packs and get over 20GB of loops, hits and instruments from our back catalogue of high-quality and royalty-free samples. From vintage synths and drum machines to esoteric instruments and FX – think of it as our best of. All the samples you need to create great music!