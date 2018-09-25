Fuse Audio Labs’ VPRE-376 is a pocket-money preamp plugin

Fuse Audio Labs has released the VPRE-376, a plugin version of a certain hardware preamp module that was originally designed for broadcasting applications. This emulates its audio transformers, discrete class A preamplifier and driver circuitry.

Additional features in this digital verison include phase inversion, a continuous drive control, gain compensation, a linear trim control and VU metering. You can use the VPRE-376 for subtle colouration and to add different flavours of distortion to your audio, while the High-Pass control can be used to clean up the bottom end.

VPRE-376 is available now in VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac priced at $19. Find out more and download a demo on the Fuse Audio Labs website.