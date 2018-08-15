Furch introduces Indigo Deluxe CY acoustic guitar

Furch has announced the Indigo Deluxe CY acoustic guitar , a higher-end entry in its Indigo line.

The Indigo Deluxe CY boasts a solid American red cedar soundboard and layered mahogany back and sides, with an arch-shaped backplate that requires no bracing.

Its amber look is complemented by a solid Indian rosewood rosette and tortoiseshell pickguard, while an ultra-thin open-pore finish adorns the guitar’s body.

The Indigo Deluxe CY is available in non-cutaway dreadnought and grand auditorium body shapes from September, with prices starting at €960. See Furch Guitars for more info.