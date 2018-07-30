Fulltone’s iconic OCD is back in black

The OCD’s white enclosure is iconic - it even features on many of its innumerous clones - but now, for the first time ever, it’s up for grabs in a limited-edition black finish.

Available exclusively from Chicago Music Exchange, the noir OCD reverses the original’s white-and-black look for an altogether stealthier appearance.

Otherwise, the pedal is spec’d as per the V2 OCD Fulltone rolled out last summer, boasting a new output buffer, Class A input section for increased dynamics, plus Fulltone’s Enhanced Bypass.

The Fulltone OCD V2 CME Exclusive Limited Edition is available now for $159 - see Chicago Music Exchange for more info.