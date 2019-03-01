Full specs and prices for the Abasi Concepts Larada are finally available

It’s been well over two years since we first saw Tosin Abasi’s Ibanez prototype for a brand-new guitar design, and since then, the Animals As Leaders virtuoso has founded his own company, launched an overdrive pedal and now, finally, the first Abasi Concepts guitar is available to preorder.
Known as the Larada, three configurations are available; the flagship Larada 8 ($2,399), Telecaster-vibed Space T ($2,469) and the Larada 6 ($2,399).
We’ve posted the full specs for each model below - note that the Larada 6 is yet to receive an image; it’s not just us being lazy, honest.
Larada 8 specs
- Multi-scale, fanned frets
- Stainless steel frets
- Individual string bridge saddles
- Hipshot Griplock tuners
- Graphtech nut
- Fishman Fluence Tosin Abasi Signature Pickups
- 5-way switching, single volume
- 16” – 21.5” compound radius
Larada Space T specs
- Stainless steel frets
- Standard scale (straight frets)
- Wilkinson 3-Saddle T-style bridge
- Hipshot Vintage tuners
- Bone nut
- Fishman Greg Koch Signature Pickups
- 3-way switching, 1 volume + 1 tone, dual voice mode
- 10” – 14” compound radius
- 25.5″ scale length
Larada 6 specs
- Stainless steel frets
- Non-fine tuner floating bridge
- Hipshot Griplock tuners
- Graphtech nut
- Fishman Fluence Pickups
- 16” – 21.5” compound radius
- 25.5″ scale length
- 5-way switching, single volume
All the guitars are custom-ordered and built by hand, with a 10-12 week lead time.
A host of custom options are available, including a choice of tonewoods, hardware style, finishes and the option of Fishman’s rechargeable Fluence battery pack.
As we saw yesterday, John Mayer is impressed with the instrument and put an order in already. You can do the same over at Abasi Concepts.