Full specs and prices for the Abasi Concepts Larada are finally available

It’s been well over two years since we first saw Tosin Abasi’s Ibanez prototype for a brand-new guitar design, and since then, the Animals As Leaders virtuoso has founded his own company, launched an overdrive pedal and now, finally, the first Abasi Concepts guitar is available to preorder.

Known as the Larada, three configurations are available; the flagship Larada 8 ($2,399), Telecaster-vibed Space T ($2,469) and the Larada 6 ($2,399).

We’ve posted the full specs for each model below - note that the Larada 6 is yet to receive an image; it’s not just us being lazy, honest.

Larada 8 specs

Multi-scale, fanned frets

Stainless steel frets

Individual string bridge saddles

Hipshot Griplock tuners

Graphtech nut

Fishman Fluence Tosin Abasi Signature Pickups

5-way switching, single volume

16” – 21.5” compound radius

Larada Space T specs

Stainless steel frets

Standard scale (straight frets)

Wilkinson 3-Saddle T-style bridge

Hipshot Vintage tuners

Bone nut

Fishman Greg Koch Signature Pickups

3-way switching, 1 volume + 1 tone, dual voice mode

10” – 14” compound radius

25.5″ scale length

Larada 6 specs

Stainless steel frets

Non-fine tuner floating bridge

Hipshot Griplock tuners

Graphtech nut

Fishman Fluence Pickups

16” – 21.5” compound radius

25.5″ scale length

5-way switching, single volume

All the guitars are custom-ordered and built by hand, with a 10-12 week lead time.

A host of custom options are available, including a choice of tonewoods, hardware style, finishes and the option of Fishman’s rechargeable Fluence battery pack.

As we saw yesterday, John Mayer is impressed with the instrument and put an order in already. You can do the same over at Abasi Concepts.