Fretlocks announces closure and last chance to buy innovative single-string capos

Remember Fretlocks? The innovative single-string capo took the guitar world by storm when we first reported on it back in 2015, but the company has announced it will close at the end of May, marking the last chance to purchase the cult guitar accessory.

Inventor Johnny West states, “We've had a wild ride and met tons of amazing guitarists, but unfortunately due to management issues we can no longer support the business in its current form.

“I'd like to personally thank all our customers and supporters over the years - they have been incredible!”

Fans on social media are clamouring for a crowd-funded reusable version, but in the meantime, players can snap up the last remaining sets at the Fretlocks shop, which will remain open until 1 June.