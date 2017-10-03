Freekbass talks: "Readers - don’t sell your first bass"

Chris ‘Freekbass’ Sherman is a man on a mission - to bring bass to the world. Are we going to help him along the way? Of course we are! Listen up as the great man talks the low notes.

“Funk bass, to me, is having a strong respect for the space, and playing with the silence as much as playing with the note. You’re creating a beat with notes and gliding on that hypnosis that the funk creates.”

These are the words of the great Freekbass, whose bass skills make him the best-known low-end purveyor ever to come out of Cincinnati, Ohio - apart from Bootsy Collins, that is, who comes into Freek’s story in a rather crucial way, as you’ll see.

A rising star for the last decade or so and a man whose performances at two London Bass Guitar Shows to date have left audiences speechless thanks to his fleet-fingered funkiness, Freek has earned his spot on our cover several times over.

We sat down with him shortly after he announced a new signature bass from New Zealand’s Stonefield luthiers, keen to find out what makes the Freek tick. Read on and learn...

Is bass a full-time occupation for you, Freek?

“This is it! I tour all the time, I record and teach when I’m at home or online through TrueFire. I have a student in Germany, I had one in South Korea - it’s really nice because I can meet people on the road who don’t live in Cincinnati and can still take lessons.”

Have you ever done anything else, career-wise?

“No - I’ve always been a bass player. I don’t know how to do anything else, ha ha!”

Tell us how growing up in Cincinnati affected you as a musician.

“Cincinnati really has its own sound. In the 1950s King Records started here, where James Brown did a huge chunk of his hit songs, and it’s where Bootsy Collins got hooked up with James - because he’s from here too. He was in exactly the right place at the right time.

“In the late 70s we had the Ohio Players from Dayton, which is 40 miles up the road, and in the 80s there was Midnight Star and then the Deele, which was [R&B singer] Babyface’s band. So there’s always been a huge funk thing from this city, no matter which part of it you’re from. When I was a kid a lot of my friends were listening to Green Day and Nirvana, but I got into funk because I was listening to Dr Dre and Zapp.”

How did you get into bass?

“My parents bought me an acoustic guitar when I was around seven years old, although the strings were a mile off the neck and it made my fingers hurt. Then I played drums as my first real instrument, and when I was 12 I got my first bass.

“I remember when I was in fifth or sixth grade, a jazz band was playing at my school and I was sitting right in front of the bass player. I remember it like it was yesterday - the guy had an SG bass, and the tones that came out of it just drew me to it. I played the guitar, and I still do, but there was something about guitar which felt delicate, like if I played it too hard it would break.”

So bass was your destiny, so to speak?

“You read so many articles about musicians who became bass players by default: like, ‘Everyone was playing the guitar in the band so I had to choose bass’. I genuinely chose the bass: it wasn’t a second or third choice for me. I don’t want to sound cheesy, but it was a real ‘Luke Skywalker discovering the lightsaber’ moment! It felt as if I was called to the bass: it felt like my instrument, one that was speaking to me and that would be my voice.”

What was your first bass?

“My first bass was a Fender Musicmaster, the short-scale one. I’m so mad that I don’t have it any more. It went when I was at the age when I was selling one thing to get another. You remember how the case smelled when you lifted up the lid? I remember that certain Fender smell. Readers - don’t sell your first bass. Even if you never play it again, in later life you’ll wish you still had it.”

Did you study the instrument?

“I had some lessons at a local music store, but not many, because I started playing in a band pretty quickly, probably before I should have. There’s a local rock radio station over here called WEBN that used to have classified ads on at seven o’clock every night, and I remember I heard that there was a 12-year-old guitar player looking for a bass player of the same age to form a band. So I thought ‘It’s me!’ and phoned this guy up, who had a blues band. They had been playing a few years, but I’d only had my bass a few months.”

How did it go?

“I went to the rehearsal and I was so lost, but they stuck with me for some reason - I’m not sure why! - and I spent a whole week playing bass for 20 hours a day. After that first rehearsal, I thought ‘I’m not going to the next rehearsal without being prepared’, so it was a blessing in disguise because it forced me to study. At the rehearsal the following week, I was fine - or at least good enough to get by, even though we were doing some Weather Report stuff, including Birdland, which is pretty deep for a kid.”

That’s tough stuff for a beginner.

“Definitely. Later I went through my Jaco phase, like every kid does - ‘I’m gonna be the next Jaco!’ and so on - and then I got heavily into Rush. I worked all through the summer of eighth grade at a music store so that I could buy a black Rickenbacker 4001, having sold the Musicmaster to get the down payment for it.”

Did you get your Geddy Lee chops down?

“To an extent! I was playing in a band called something cheesy like Fountain Of Youth, and we played a big venue here in Cincinnati called Bogart’s, a 1500-seater place. We played a bunch of Rush tunes, and while a lot of people play YYZ, we played La Villa Strangiato. I worked on that 10-second bass solo for a good 15 hours a day until I got it down.”

What was it about Geddy’s playing that appealed to you?

“First off, his tone. It jumps out at you, and the fact they recorded all their music live, which appealed to me as a listener. I saw Geddy playing with Yes at the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame online recently, and of course it was amazing - and I saw Rush about four years ago for the first time since I was a kid, and I got to meet the guys. We talked for a little bit about the music business. It was really nice.”