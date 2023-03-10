Get your kicks for free with this effortless online bass drum generator

Looking for a quick, easy and free way to generate a new kick drum sound? The answer could be awaiting you over at muted.io.

The Kick Drum Generator does exactly what its name suggests. Tweak the tuning, pitch decay, release, distortion, bitcrushing gain and compression parameters and you’ll hear previews of your sound as you go.

A built-in limiter should prevent any clipping, but if things start to get out of control simply click the reset button to return to the default settings. You can also reset parameters individually by double-clicking them.

Once you’re happy with your sound, clicking the download button immediately generates and saves a WAV file that you can take into your DAW, sampler or any other application or piece of hardware in your studio.