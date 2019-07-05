Free Eurorack modules for iOS: Spectrum AU bundle based on Mutable Instruments code

Burns Audio has had the bright idea of taking the code from four MIT-licensed open source Eurorack modules that were created by Mutable Instruments and turning them into free iOS Audio Units plugins.

Known collectively as Spectrum and available in a bundle, the modules in question are:

Spectrum: Multimode eight-voice polyphonic oscillator featuring 14 algorithms

Modal: Modal synthesis. Bowed, blowed and struck sounds through a 64-band resonator. Also included as an effect.

Resonator: Seven string generation algorithms. Also included as an effect.

Granular: Granular sampler, looper, pitch shifter, reverb effect.

Each plugin also features an LFO, ADSR envelope, XY touchpad (except Modal) and 2-source modulation matrix. MIDI CC control of all parameters is offered, too.

You can download the Spectrum Synthesizer Bundle for free from the Apple App Store.