Free Eurorack modules for iOS: Spectrum AU bundle based on Mutable Instruments code

The joys of open source

Burns Audio Spectrum
(Image credit: Burns Audio)

Burns Audio has had the bright idea of taking the code from four MIT-licensed open source Eurorack modules that were created by Mutable Instruments and turning them into free iOS Audio Units plugins.

Known collectively as Spectrum and available in a bundle, the modules in question are:

  • Spectrum: Multimode eight-voice polyphonic oscillator featuring 14 algorithms
  • Modal: Modal synthesis. Bowed, blowed and struck sounds through a 64-band resonator. Also included as an effect.
  • Resonator: Seven string generation algorithms. Also included as an effect.
  • Granular: Granular sampler, looper, pitch shifter, reverb effect.

Each plugin also features an LFO, ADSR envelope, XY touchpad (except Modal) and 2-source modulation matrix. MIDI CC control of all parameters is offered, too.

You can download the Spectrum Synthesizer Bundle for free from the Apple App Store.

