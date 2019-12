North London’s Fredric Effects has announced the BugCrusher analogue sample rate reducer pedal.

Packing a BugBrand-designed circuit, the BugCrusher utilises a sample and hold circuit run at audio rates, which produces aliasing effects on your signal.

At high rates, it deploys a fizzle and crunch, while lower rates produce a tone similar to a clean ring mod.

The BugCrusher is available now from Fredric Effects.