Fredric Effects debuts Regent 150 Preamp pedal

London’s Fredric Effects has unveiled the Regent 150 Preamp pedal, which recreates the preamp of the obscure East German Vermona Regent 150K amp, a regular fixture in Eastern bloc studios, stages and bedrooms.

Fredric has used an internal charge pump to match the voltage of the original amp, while NOS 40-year-old East German transistors add to the authenticity.

(Image credit: Fredric Effects)

The company reckons the Regent’s treble control adds a glassy clean sound, and the boosted bass is warm but not flubby, while the whole effect adds compression, making it suitable as an EQ, boost or always-on effect.

The Regent 150 Preamp is available now for £120 from Fredric Effects.