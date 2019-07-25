More

Fredric Effects debuts Regent 150 Preamp pedal

London FX co revives obscure East German preamp

London’s Fredric Effects has unveiled the Regent 150 Preamp pedal, which recreates the preamp of the obscure East German Vermona Regent 150K amp, a regular fixture in Eastern bloc studios, stages and bedrooms.

Fredric has used an internal charge pump to match the voltage of the original amp, while NOS 40-year-old East German transistors add to the authenticity.

Fredric Effects Regent 150 Preamp

(Image credit: Fredric Effects)

The company reckons the Regent’s treble control adds a glassy clean sound, and the boosted bass is warm but not flubby, while the whole effect adds compression, making it suitable as an EQ, boost or always-on effect.

The Regent 150 Preamp is available now for £120 from Fredric Effects.

