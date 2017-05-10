Frank Turner: the records that changed my life

You certainly couldn’t accuse Frank Turner of doing things by half measures when it comes to his Lost Evenings festival.

Not only has Turner curated the four-day event, held at the Roundhouse from 12 to 15 May, but he’s also topping the bill each night.

“I wanted to do a festival, and to be honest the direct inspiration was that Wolf Alice did four nights at the Forum rather than one night at Ally Pally, and they had different supports every day,” he explains.

“I was in the crowd with a friend of mine who turned around to me and said, ‘It’s like a festival.’ I went, ‘Yeah, it fucking is, isn’t it?’ Hence the idea was born.”

And this isn’t just four Frank Turner shows bolted together. For starters, there’s what Turner describe as a feel of ‘community outreach and talking about mental health and issues’. That much is evident from the scope of events taking place throughout each day, ranging from talks on woman in the music industry and getting gigs to discussions on mental health.

The festival has also given Turner the opportunity to indulge in booking some of his favourite acts.

“We’ve got some great bands playing,” he says. “I hesitate to pick favourites, but if I had to pick a band on the main stage that I’m most excited about it would be AJJ because they’re one of my favourite bands of all time.

Don't Miss (Image credit: George Fairbairn/Future) Frank Turner on his songwriting secrets

“The second stage is called the Nick Alexander Stage in memory of my friend Nick who was killed at the Bataclan in 2015, that stage I booked with John Kennedy from Radio X. I picked a load of up-and-coming bands that I love and John turned me onto a load of new stuff as well like Louise Distras, who is amazing.”

As for his own shows, Turner reveals that he was eager to make each performance different.

“I wanted to do a different set every day. My solo career started at an open mic night called Sensible Sundays, so for the Sunday we have brought that back. We’re doing Sleep Is For The Week [on 13 May] and then the other two are regular headline sets. We were rehearsing yesterday and got through 60 songs, so will be mixing it up a lot.”

Somehow, amongst all of that lot, Turner found time to chat with MusicRadar, as he shares with us the 10 records that changed his life.

Lost Evenings kicks off on 12 May. For more details head over to Roundhouse.