Focusrite squares up to the iOS recording market with the iTrack One Pre

We’re used to seeing Focusrite releasing high-end mic preamps that are intended for studio use, but the iTrack One Pre is a rather different proposition. Offering a mic preamp and guitar input, this cute little cube is designed for recording high-resolution audio into your iPhone, iPad or iPod touch.

No power supply is required, with the optional phantom power being generated from your iOS device. So, you can record using a condenser mic wherever you want. A gain ‘halo’ enables you to set the input level, and we’re told that the high-headroom guitar input will enable you to accurately capture the sound of even the hottest pickups.

The iTrack One Pre works with most iOS devices up to and including the iPhone 6s. You can use it to record on the iPhone 7, but the lack of a headphones jack on that device means that simultaneous monitoring isn’t possible.

Find out more on the Focusrite website. The iTrack One Pre costs £120 and is available now.