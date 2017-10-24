First look: Chapman Standard and Pro Series

Rob Chapman may be best known for delivering tasty demo licks and downing caffeinated beverages on YouTube, but in between, he’s brought great guitar value to the masses with Chapman Guitars.

The company’s initial models way back in 2009 were democratically designed by real guitar players, who voted on the features they wanted to see.

Now, Chapman and co have overhauled the entire range, delivering updated, precisely spec’d guitars that have upped the quality across a range of price tags.

The trio you see before you are the new-for-2017 ML1 Pro Traditional (£869), Ghost Fret Standard (£449) and ML2 Pro Modern (£1,049). Here’s why you should give a monkey’s…