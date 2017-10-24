More

First look: Chapman Standard and Pro Series

Up-close with the Ghost Fret, ML1 Pro Traditional and ML2 Pro Modern

Rob Chapman may be best known for delivering tasty demo licks and downing caffeinated beverages on YouTube, but in between, he’s brought great guitar value to the masses with Chapman Guitars.

The company’s initial models way back in 2009 were democratically designed by real guitar players, who voted on the features they wanted to see.

Now, Chapman and co have overhauled the entire range, delivering updated, precisely spec’d guitars that have upped the quality across a range of price tags.

The trio you see before you are the new-for-2017 ML1 Pro Traditional (£869), Ghost Fret Standard (£449) and ML2 Pro Modern (£1,049). Here’s why you should give a monkey’s…

Pickups

Chapman’s Venus Witch single coil pickups are specially voiced for the ML1 Pro, the other humbucking models models pack versatility-boosting coil-splits.

Fingerboard

The ML2 Pro's C-shaped neck is complemented by an ebony fingerboard with rolled edges for smooth playability.

Contours

All three of the models offer unimpeded access to their upper frets, while rear tummy cuts keep things comfortable.

