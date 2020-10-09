Fender's Hypebeast Stratocaster revealed

Fender has revealed an all-new Stratocaster limited edition, produced in collaboration with Hypebeast, a men's streetwear brand and allround hipster media entity.

The Strat's most obvious selling point, aside from those influencer credentials, is the uniform navy lacquer finish - in Hypebeast's signature shade, it says here - that clads the whole instrument, including its headstock and fingerboard. There's a co-branded neckplate on the rear, too and every purchase comes complete with a Fender x Hypebeast G&G Deluxe hardcase.

(Image credit: Fender)

Elsewhere, the guitar features a “U” shaped neck, 3 x Vintage-Style Single-Coil Strat pickups, a 5 position blade and medium jumbo frets.

The Fender Hypebeast Stratocaster is a limited edition of only 24, and is available now at Fender.com and HBX, Hypebeast’s online store, for £1,349/€1,549.