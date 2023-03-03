Fender offers the opportunity to wear quadruple denim with its latest Wrangler collaboration

We've been pulled up in the office for wearing triple denim before; it's a bit of a default setting for those of us who dreamt of bustin' broncs at the rodeo but found themselves daydreaming at a desk in Somerset instead. But now Fender and Wrangler are offering us the chance to take things further; we're talking denim 3-ply hardshell guitar cases here.

As the name suggests, Wrangler x Fender 2.0 is the follow-up to the two iconic US brands' collaboration last year and this time includes denim guitar straps, 351-shaped picks, clothing and the aforementioned cases.

Cases (£229 each) that have a back pocket like your jeans.

(Image credit: Fender)

Unfortunately that blue Tele with a leather Wrangler scratchplate is not available to buy, but the Western Cord Shirt with leopard print (£65) shown alongside it above is.

(Image credit: Fender)

You can buy the accessories at Fender.com (opens in new tab) now, and we have to admit those straps (£44.99 each) are tempting us.

The 2.0 collaboration clothing is only available in the States and outside via Wrangler.com (opens in new tab), and in key US retailers including Boot Barn, Urban Outfitters, Wiseman’s Western and specialty boutiques.