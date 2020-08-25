Fender Tim Armstrong Anniversary Hellcat announced: "It's very loyal to the original guitar I’ve had since I was a teenager"

Fender has announced the latest in a series of Tim Armstrong collaborations, the Tim Armstrong Anniversary Hellcat Artist Signature acoustic.

The guitar giant has been working with Armstrong since 2010, and the latest joint effort is a signature acoustic based on Armstrong's own instrument, a '60s Fender concert-style acoustic.

“The Tim Armstrong Anniversary Hellcat is the culmination of a decade of great work with Fender,” said Tim Armstrong.

“This model is very loyal to the original guitar I’ve had since I was a teenager and it played a starring role in many of my albums, shows and songwriting sessions.

"I can’t wait to see what it can do and inspire in the hands of other players around the world.”

(Image credit: Fender)

It's a typical Fender Artist Signature edition, in that it takes the original instrument as starting point and, while it aims for a recreation feel, this Hellcat adds upgraded modern specs like a solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, maple “C” shape neck, high quality onboard electronics, gold hardware and Armstrong’s signature “Hellcat and double skulls” inlay.

There's a Fishman Preamp with tuner onboard too, and you can see and hear the guitar in action above and below.

Tim Armstrong Anniversary Hellcat is listed at £429/€469. For more info, see Fender.com.