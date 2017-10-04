Fender lifts the lid on Roasted Ash Stratocaster, Telecaster and P-Bass guitars

For October, Fender has unveiled some autumnal treats: a Special Run of Roasted Ash American Vintage models.

Comprising the ’56 Strat, ’52 Tele and ’58 P-Bass, the limited-edition guitars are named after their roasted ash bodies, which are topped with a “thin, natural” finish, and come bolted to roasted maple necks with fingerboards to match.

Elsewhere, specs are as per their American Vintage counterparts, with period-faithful pickups and hardware, plus vintage tweed hardcases.

The FSR Limited Edition Roasted Ash ’56 Stratocaster (£1,799), ’52 Telecaster (£1,659) and ’58 Precision Bass (£1,999) are available now.